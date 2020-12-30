California Has Identified First Case of New Covid Strain Identified in UK, Newsom Says

California has identified the state's first case of the new and more infectious strain of Covid-19 that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

California health officials have identified the state's first case of the new and more infectious strain of Covid-19 that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.

The patient was in the southern part of the state, Newsom told White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci during a live Q&A session livestreamed on Facebook. Fauci, however, said the news wasn't a surprise.

"I don't think that the Californians should feel that this is something odd. This is something that's expected," Fauci told Newsom, adding that he predicts other states will soon identify cases with the new strain.

On Tuesday, Colorado health officials confirmed the nation's first case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant. During a press briefing Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state was investigating a potential second case of the new strain.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier Wednesday that the new strain could add pressure to the nation's hospitals, which are already overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Henry Walke, the agency's Covid incident manager, said the new variant appears to spread "more easily and quickly than other strains," but it does not seem to make people more sick or increase their risk of death.

One particularly concerning aspect of the case in Colorado was that the patient hadn't been traveling, "suggesting this variant has been transmitted from person to person in the United States," Walke told reporters on a conference call.

Some good news: The new variant doesn't appear to make the vaccines less effective and it also doesn't appear to make it harder to diagnose with existing tests, Fauci told Newsom. The U.K. has also found that people who were already infected with previous strains of Covid-19 don't seem to get reinfected with this new variant.

What researchers still need to determine is whether the new strain might be resistant to treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which have been successful in helping some patients recover from the disease, Fauci said. Unlike vaccines, which triggers an immune response that attacks different parts of the virus, monoclonal antibodies attack a very specific component, the nation's leading infectious disease expert said.

Monoclonal antibodies have shown promising benefits if the virus is caught early enough. President Donald Trump credited Regeneron's treatment for making him feel better "immediately" when he was infected and eventually hospitalized with Covid-19 in early October.

"So that's what we know about it now, but we're following this extremely carefully," Fauci said, adding that they're examining the strain at the National Institute of Health and a number of laboratories throughout the country.

— CNBC's Will Feuer and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.