BYD shares rally after it rolls out new technology that charges EVs in five minutes

Shares of China's BYD rallied on Tuesday after the company announced a new technology that it claims can charge electric vehicles almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

BYD on Monday unveiled a new "Super e-Platform" technology, which it says will be capable of peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts.

The EV giant says this will allow cars that use the technology to achieve 400 kilometers (roughly 249 miles) of range with just 5 minutes of charging.

Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images

Shares of China's BYD rallied on Tuesday after the company announced a new technology that it claims can charge electric vehicles almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 6% shortly after the open, notching a new a 52-week high. They were last seen trading around 4.1% higher.

BYD on Monday unveiled a new "Super e-Platform" technology, which it says will be capable of peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts. The EV giant says this will allow cars that use the technology to achieve 400 kilometers (roughly 249 miles) of range with just 5 minutes of charging.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

CNBC could not independently verify these claims.

"The ultimate solution is to make charging as quick as refueling a gasoline car," Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, said at the launch event, according to a press release.

Xing Lei, an independent China autos analyst, described the technological advancements of BYD's new battery platform as "out of this word" and a "heartbreaking" development for its foreign competitors.

"Just when everybody's focus seems to be turning toward smartification, BYD comes right back and says: no no, we are not done with electrification yet," Lei said in a LinkedIn post.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.