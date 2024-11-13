Buy now, pay later provider Klarna says it filed confidentially for U.S. IPO

Klarna, which is known for its popular buy now, pay later business, said Wednesday it has confidentially filed IPO documents with the SEC.

Klarna, which is known for its popular buy now, pay later business, announced Wednesday that it's confidentially filed IPO documents with the SEC.

The Swedish payments company has yet to publicly file its IPO prospectus. The company said the offering would follow the SEC's review process and is subject to market conditions.

Analysts recently valued Klarna, which was founded in 2005, in the $15 billion range. At its peak during the pandemic-led surge in fintech stocks and e-commerce, the company had a valuation of $46 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.

But Klarna took an 85% haircut in its most recent primary fundraising round, in 2022, when the company raised money on a valuation of $6.7 billion.

In addition to SoftBank, Klarna's roster of shareholders includes Sequoia Capital and London-based firm Atomico.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski previously told CNBC in an interview that unfavorable rules in Europe on employee stock options could risk the company losing talent to U.S. tech giants such as Google, Apple and Meta.

Plans for an IPO have been in the works for some time. In a February interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell," Siemiatkowski said an IPO in 2024 was "not impossible." Affirm, one of the company's key competitors, went public in 2021 and is now valued at about $18 billion.

In August, Klarna said it swung to a profit in the first half of the year.

Klarna's decision to go pursue a listing in the U.S. represents a major blow to European stock exchanges, which have been trying to encourage local tech companies to list at home.

The London Stock Exchange, for example, has made reforms to make the U.K. a more attractive market for tech companies to list, including the ability for founders to issue dual-class shares that enable entrepreneurs to maintain control over a company's strategy and direction.

Siemiatkowski hadn't previously committed to listing in one market over another, and London was among the markets he was considering for Klarna's IPO.

However, in 2021 he said that the firm was more likely to list in the U.S. than the U.K., due in part to higher visibility.

