Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Burger King Parent Says More Customers Are Redeeming Coupons and Loyalty Rewards

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • More customers at Burger King and its sister brands are redeeming coupons and loyalty program rewards as inflation pushes menu prices higher.
  • Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told CNBC that the company hasn't seen any significant change to what diners are buying from its restaurants.
  • The company's restaurant chains have raised menu prices this year to mitigate increased costs.

More customers at Burger King and its sister brands are redeeming coupons and loyalty program rewards as inflation pushes menu prices higher.

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told CNBC that the company hasn't seen any significant change to what diners are buying from its restaurants. Its chains, which include Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Tim Hortons, have raised menu prices this year to mitigate rising costs for key ingredients like chicken and coffee.

But Cil noted that the broader fast-food sector is seeing low-income consumers spend less of their money on burgers and fries, while higher income diners seem to be trading down from casual-dining or fast-casual restaurants. KFC owner Yum Brands, McDonald's and Chipotle Mexican Grill all recently told investors that they're seeing the trend emerge.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Instead of selling fewer combo meals, Restaurant Brands' eateries are seeing an uptick in customers redeeming paper coupons and loyalty program rewards to bring the price of their meal down.

"It suggests people are looking for good value for money," Cil said.

Burger King has been pulling back on paper coupons in recent months in an effort to push those consumers to download its mobile app and join its loyalty program. In exchange for redeeming their points for free menu items, the burger chain learns more about its customers and how to target them more effectively with promotions and deals.

Money Report

Business 6 mins ago

How AMC Could Stage a Comeback in 2022

Business 35 mins ago

Apple Reportedly Plans to Put Ads in More Apps on Your iPhone

The strategy is part of a broader turnaround for Burger King's U.S. business, which has been struggling to keep up with rival burger chains in recent quarters. Restaurant Brands plans to unveil a plan to revive the business in September.

Shares of Restaurant Brands rose more than 6% in afternoon trading after the company reported improving demand for Tim Hortons coffee and international sales growth at Burger King.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us