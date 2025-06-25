BP shares rise on takeover speculation; Shell denies

BP shares jumped after The Wall Street Journal reported that Shell is in talks to acquire the British oil major.

Shell, however, denied that that talks are taking place.

"This is further market speculation," a Shell spokesperson said.

Shell pushed back Wednesday on reports that is in talks to buy rival BP.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Shell was in early-stage talks to acquire BP, though a deal was far from certain. The talks are moving slowly, one person told the Journal.

BP shares jumped more than 10% to a session high of $32.94 on the report. Shell, however, subsequently denied talks were talking place. BP shares were last up about 2%.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This is further market speculation. No talks are taking place," a Shell spokesperson told CNBC. "As we have said many times before we are sharply focused on capturing the value in Shell through continuing to focus on performance, discipline and simplification."

It is unlikely Shell would purchase the entirety of BP, people familiar with the matter told CNBC's Brian Sullivan. It is more likely that BP would be split and sold in pieces to multiple companies if a deal did transpire, the people said.

BP has as underperformed Shell and U.S. rivals as it has struggled to find direction in recent years, fueling speculation that the British oil major is an acquisition target.

BP set ambitious goals five years ago to slash carbon dioxide emissions and invest in renewable energy. But its green pivot came under scrutiny as profits faltered. BP announced a strategic reset earlier this year, doubling down on oil and gas while slashing spending on renewables.

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed in April that it has built a stake of more than 5% in BP, fueling speculation that the oil major would come under pressure to focus on its core fossil fuel business.