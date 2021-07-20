Blue Origin Updates: Livestream Begins, With Bezos Launch Expected in Under 90 Minutes

Blue Origin is livestreaming its first passenger spaceflight on Tuesday, carrying founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aerospace pioneer Wally Funk, and Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen. The company's broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bezos prepares to launch

Livestream begins

Blue Origin's livestream begins, with the launch expected in under 90 minutes.

— Michael Sheetz

How Bezos sold Amazon shares to fund Blue Origin

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has poured billions into funding Blue Origin. In 2017, Bezos said he would sell $1 billion in Amazon stock annually to invest in the venture.

— Annie Palmer

The New Shepard rocket and capsule is rolled out to the launchpad

Blue Origin

Blue Origin rolled out the New Shepard rocket booster and capsule earlier Tuesday, with the spacecraft now standing on the launchpad.

— Michael Sheetz

The Karman Line debate

Getty Images

The boundary of space is a perhaps surprisingly controversial topic, made even more so by comments of Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin leadership in recent weeks.

While Virgin Galactic flies above 80 kilometers (or about 262,000 feet), which is the altitude the U.S. recognizes as the boundary of space, while Bezos' Blue Origin flies above 100 kilometers (or about 328,000 feet), which is commonly known as the Karman Line.

After Branson said he planned to launch just nine days before Bezos' previously announced spaceflight, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith decried Virgin Galactic's approach as "a very different experience" because "they're not flying above the Karman line."

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier responded: "We are going above the astronaut line," adding that it is "the only commercial company that's flown private astronauts" to date.

Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell broke down the reasons why there is no "real international agreement" on the boundary of space. Read more here.

— Michael Sheetz

Differences between Bezos' and Branson’s rides

Bezos' Blue Origin and Branson's Virgin Galactic have been developing rocket-powered spacecraft, but that is where the similarities end.

While Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches vertically from the ground, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo system is released in the air and returns to Earth in a glide for a runway landing, like an aircraft.

And while New Shepard launches autonomously, the Virgin Galactic system is flown by two pilots.

— Michael Sheetz

Branson won billionaire space race by nine days

Richard Branson launched to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic's fourth spaceflight on July 11, just nine days before Tuesday's Blue Origin's planned launch with fellow billionaire Bezos. While Branson has denied that Virgin Galactic rearranged its spaceflight schedule to beat Bezos, Branson was the first to fly on his company's spacecraft.

— Michael Sheetz

CNBC is live at Blue Origin's facility in the desert: Here is what you should know

Here's who's flying

via @jeffbezos on Instagram

The crew for Tuesday's flight is Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin and retail giant Amazon, his brother, Mark, aerospace pioneer Wally Funk and Dutch teenager Oliver Daeman.

— Annie Palmer

An Apollo anniversary

Source: NASA | Reuters

Blue Origin is launching its first crew on an already historic date in human spaceflight, July 20. It's the 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11's landing on the moon.

— Michael Sheetz

Schedule for the launch

7:30 am EDT: Company webcast begins

8:15 am EDT: The crew leaves Blue Origin's astronaut training center to head to the New Shepard launch pad.

8:30 am EDT: Crew climbs the tower. When they get the "go" from mission control, they will board the crew capsule.

8:36 am EDT: Hatch closing

9:00 am EDT: The New Shepard rocket launches

9:08 am EDT: The rocket booster lands

9:11 am EDT: The crew capsule lands

9:22 am EDT: Hatch opening

— Michael Sheetz

Blue Origin's first crewed spaceflight

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos in 2000, has been testing prototypes of its New Shepard rocket and capsule for more than a decade. On Tuesday, the company is set to put the spacecraft to the ultimate test: its first human spaceflight.

— Michael Sheetz