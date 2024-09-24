Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to acquire software maker Smartsheet for $8.4 billion

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader.
Source: Smartsheet
  • Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire Smartsheet in an $8.4 billion deal.
  • The all-cash bid of $56.50 per share is about a 41% premium to the company's unaffected average share price.
  • The collaboration software maker went public in 2018 alongside other enterprise software companies, including DocuSign.

Collaboration software maker Smartsheet announced Tuesday Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire it in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $8.4 billion.

Stockholders will receive $56.50 per share, a 41% premium to Smartsheet's average closing price over the last three months.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The company had been gauging interest from potential acquirers for several months. The company went public in 2018 and sought to go head-to-head with other software companies like Atlassian.

"As we look to the future, we are confident that Blackstone and Vista's expertise and resources will help us ensure Smartsheet remains a great place to work where our employees thrive," CEO Mark Mader said in a release. Shares rose 6% on the news.

The transaction has a 45-day go-shop period, allowing Smartsheet to solicit other bidders. Barring another offer, the transaction is expected to close by January 2025, pending shareholder approval.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Qatalyst advised Smartsheet. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised the private equity bidders.

Money Report

8 mins ago

Trump Media looks to snap selloff amid DJT post-lockup trading frenzy

news 1 hour ago

Take a look inside a $1.1 million ‘zero emissions' home

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us