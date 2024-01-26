Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin tries for a winning week as investor worries about GBTC sell pressure subside

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin pushed higher to end the week as investors took some comfort in the idea that outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF (GBTC) could be starting to taper off.

The price of the cryptocurrency climbed more than 3% to $40,989.80 according to Coin Metrics. At one point Friday morning it rose to as much as $41,658. It's still down more than 1.5% for the week, however.

Ether was up by about 1% Friday, trading at $2,239.06. It's on pace, however, to post a nearly 10% decline for the week.

Thursday "registered one of the lowest days in net outflows from GBTC and the third consecutive day of declining outflows, which could indicate the beginning of a slowdown in redemptions," Needham's John Todaro said in a note.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"While it has been difficult to quantify how much more should come out of GBTC, we believe two of the largest drivers of selling [– outflows driven by the FTX estate and arbitrage funds –] are nearly done," he added. 

On Thursday JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou made a similar observation, saying "GBTC profit taking has largely happened already … this would imply that most of the downward pressure on bitcoin from that channel should be largely behind us."

Bitcoin dropped sharply at the beginning of the week, falling under $39,000 for the first time since early December in a widely expected correction following the approval and launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

The No. 1 reason people ‘fail' job interviews, says ex-Amazon recruiter: ‘It causes a lack of trust'

news 30 mins ago

Here are some important items for taxpayers to consider before filing their 2023 tax return

The carnage earlier this week wasn't even as bad as some chart analysts had projected. Although charts indicate bitcoin's long-term uptrend still holds, some analysts expected the cryptocurrency to fall to as low as $36,000.

Bitcoin related equities have outperformed the cryptocurrency. If premarket gains hold, Coinbase is  is on pace to end the week up 1% for the week. It would mark for its first positive week in five. Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms is set to rise 9% this week and also post its first positive week in five. Marathon Digital is on track for an 8% weekly gain.

—CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed reporting

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us