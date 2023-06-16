Binance France Chief Brushed Off Concerns Days Before Police Visit

French prosecutors paid a "visit" to the exchange and later alleged they were being investigated for aggravated money laundering and the unauthorized operation of a digital asset exchange.

Prinçay compared the U.S. actions to a "car crash" and dismissed the looming SEC and CFTC charges as the flapping of a butterfly's wings.

PARIS — Days before French police visited Binance's Paris office, the crypto exchange's top French executive dismissed concerns about U.S. regulatory charges affecting Binance's other operations, comparing them with the flapping of a butterfly's wings.

French prosecutors have opened a probe into "aggravated money-laundering" by the crypto exchange, Le Monde reported Friday, adding in a statement that the company was also being probed over operating an unauthorized exchange.

Just days before the raid, CNBC asked Binance France President David Prinçay if he was concerned about charges from the top two U.S. financial regulators against the exchange.

"I don't care what happened in the U.S.," Prinçay retorted, speaking at the Proof of Talk summit in Paris. "We are in Europe, with a French regulator, a European regulator."

Prinçay insisted Binance.US assets were separated from the international exchange, an assertion also made by the exchange's legal team. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which charged Binance last week with 13 securities charges, disagrees, arguing that Binance user funds are at "significant risk" of flight due to founder Changpeng Zhao's alleged ownership of an interlocking set of Binance-related companies.

Binance France's chief called the U.S. allegations of commingling a "car crash."

"The only concerns I have right now is that we look too much at the car crash and not drive," Prinçay said.

Binance's founder, Zhao, dismissed the police statement and reporting as "FUD," claiming it was a "surprise on-site" inspection that was "the norm."

4. FUD.



In France, surprise (no advanced notice) on-site inspections of regulated businesses are the norm, for banks, and now for crypto too.



The surprise visit for Binance France happened a couple of weeks ago. It's not "news". Binance France cooperated fully.



Binance also… https://t.co/xdbLc5jXBW — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 16, 2023

"We will not comment on the specifics of law enforcement or regulatory investigations except to say that information about our users is held securely and only provided to government officials upon receipt of documented appropriate justification," the exchange said in another statement.

Prinçay did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the police visit.

Binance faces over a dozen charges from the SEC and a similar slate of allegations from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A reported Department of Justice probe is also ongoing into the exchange, according to an SEC complaint.