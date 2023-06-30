Biden Says He's Working on a New Path to Student Loan Forgiveness After Supreme Court Decision

President Joe Biden says his administration will attempt to deliver a different loan forgiveness program under the Higher Education Act, a 1965 law.

"Today's decision has closed one path," Biden said during a briefing Friday. "Now we're going to pursue another."

President Joe Biden suggested on Friday that he was looking for another avenue to deliver student debt relief after the Supreme Court rejected his forgiveness plan.

"Today's decision has closed one path," Biden said during a briefing Friday. "Now we're going to pursue another."

Biden says his administration will attempt to deliver a different loan forgiveness program under the Higher Education Act, a 1965 law.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

More from Personal Finance:

Term life insurance is often best but most buy another kind

Your 401(k) plan may be worsening climate change

What Supreme Court case could mean for wealth tax ideas

In a 6-3 decision, the court's conservative majority struck down Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans. The high court said the president didn't have the authority to instruct his Education secretary to cancel such a large amount of consumer debt without authorization from Congress.

Consumer advocates said the debt cancelation shouldn't die with the Supreme Court ruling.

"Biden must use another legal authority to deliver on this crucial obligation, and he must do so without delay," said Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, a union of debtors.

Other relief measures after forgiveness is nixed

The president also said that his administration's new payment plan, which slashes monthly bills in half for many student loan borrowers, would be available before payments resume.

Federal student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.