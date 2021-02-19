Biden Plans to Visit Texas, Ask FEMA to Accelerate Major Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden plans to visit Texas next week as millions of residents there continue struggling with power outages after a major winter storm.

Biden also said he is going to ask the top federal emergency response official to speed up a request for a declaration of a major disaster in Texas.

The president said he had planned on traveling to Texas in the middle of next week, but cautioned that "I don't want to be a burden."

Biden also said he will ask the administration of the Federal Emergent Management Agency to accelerate a request for a declaration of a major disaster in Texas, which would free up federal funds to aid in relief efforts there.

"As I said when I ran, I'm going to be a president for all Americans," said Biden, who was defeated last fall in Texas' presidential election by then-President Donald Trump.

"I'm, going to sign [that] declaration once that's in front of me" which "God-willing will bring relief to a lot of Texans," the president said.

He said that "if I can do it without creating a burden for folks, I plan on going."

"I'll make that decision beginning of next week," Biden said.