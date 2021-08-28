Biden Says an Attack at the Airport in Kabul Is ‘Highly Likely' in the Next 24 to 36 Hours

President Joe Biden said Saturday that his national security team warned an attack at the airport in Kabul is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

The latest threat assessment follows a U.S. drone strike that killed two high-profile ISIS-K members.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday that his national security team warned an attack at the airport in Kabul is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said, adding that he directed U.S. commanders to "take every possible measure to prioritize force protection."

The latest threat assessment follows a U.S. drone strike that killed two high-profile ISIS-K members.

"I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have," Biden said of the drone strike. "This strike was not the last," he added. "We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," the president said.