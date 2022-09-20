Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy to Be New Russian Ambassador

President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Lynne Tracy to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia.

President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Lynne Tracy, the current ambassador to Armenia, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Tracy, a career diplomat, will take over from John Sullivan who left Moscow at the beginning of the month and announced his intention to retire. Tracy served as the second-highest official at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, the deputy chief of mission, from 2014 to 2017. She also previously served as senior advisor for Russia affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Tracy's nomination comes at a crucial moment for U.S.-Russian relations amid tensions over the continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Throughout her career Tracy has worked at U.S. diplomatic outposts including Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Kazakhstan. Tracy majored in Soviet Studies and holds a law degree. She speaks Russian.

Elizabeth Rood, deputy chief of mission to Russia, has led the U.S.'s embassy in Moscow since Sullivan left.