Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Biden Administration to Propose New Rules to Increase Airline Fee Disclosures

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • A proposed rule would require airlines and online travel agencies to disclose fees like those for advanced seat selection, checked baggage and other add-ons.
  • The Biden administration has previously sought stricter rules for airlines' passenger refunds.

President Joe Biden plans to announce new rules on Monday that would require airlines and online travel agencies to disclose fees for seat selection, checked baggage and other add-ons along with fares, the administration's latest effort to bolster passenger protections after a rocky summer travel season.

Airlines charge travelers for a number of additional perks, which used to come with the cost of a ticket, including a fee for advanced selection for many seats on board, even those without extra legroom.

"Airline passengers deserve to know the full, true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. "This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travelers make informed decisions and save money."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. carriers, said airlines are already transparent about ticket fees.

"A4A member passenger airlines – which are fierce competitors—already offer transparency to consumers from first search to touchdown," the group said in a statement. "U.S. airlines are committed to providing the highest quality of service, which includes clarity regarding prices, fees and ticket terms."

Carriers and online travel agencies have updated their websites in recent years to highlight the details of basic economy tickets, airlines' most restrictive but cheaper fares. Airline executives have said they want passengers to eschew those tickets in favor of more flexible standard economy fares.

Money Report

Business 20 mins ago

These Are the 10 Best Mega Airports in the U.S. Based on Baggage Claim, Food Offerings and More

Business 24 mins ago

Eight States File Enforcement Action Against Crypto Lending Platform Nexo

The Biden administration's proposal comes less than two months after the Transportation Department sought stricter standards for when airlines have to refund travelers for delays.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us