Beyond Meat Exec Doug Ramsey Leaves Company After Arrest for Allegedly Biting Man's Nose, Punching Subaru

Doug Ramsey, who was Beyond Meat's operating chief, was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose after a college football game.

In September, Ramsey was charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery after allegedly assaulting a driver in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Arkansas.

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey, who had been suspended following an arrest for assault, has left the company.

Ramsey left the company effective Friday, weeks after he was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose following a college football game in Arkansas, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had originally suspended Ramsey after the arrest became public last month. The next court date in the case is Nov. 14. CNBC has reached out to Ramsey for comment.

The announcement came as Beyond Meat, whose sales and share price have been struggling, unveiled broad layoffs and the departures of other top executives.

Police said Ramsey punched through the back windshield of a Subaru after it hit the front tire of Ramsey's car, according to a police report. Ramsey then allegedly punched the Subaru driver and bit his nose, "ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the report said. Police also said the victim and a witness also claimed Ramsey told the Subaru driver he would kill him.

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December. He spent three decades at Tyson Foods, where he oversaw its poultry and McDonald's businesses.

The company said in the filing said Jonathan Nelson, its senior vice president of manufacturing operations, will permanently oversee Beyond's operations activities. He took over Ramsey's role on an interim basis last month.

Beyond Meat did not immediately return a request for comment.

