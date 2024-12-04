Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of England's Bailey signals four interest rate cuts in 2025 if inflation cools

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, at the central bank’s headquarters in the City of London, U.K., on Nov. 29, 2024. 
Hollie Adams | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday signaled that the U.K. could be on track for four interest rate cuts over the next year, if inflation continues on a downward path.

Asked during a Financial Times video interview whether the central bank would be poised to carry out four quarter-point cuts over the coming year, if its projections of "a little bit of [inflation] persistence" come to fruition, Bailey responded, "Exactly."

Markets are currently pricing in a hold on interest rates at the Bank of England's December meeting, according to LSEG data, followed by three 25-basis-point rate cuts.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The BoE governor added that inflation had come down faster than the central bank had anticipated.

"A year ago, we were saying that inflation today would be around 1% higher than it actually is," he said during the interview. "And that, I think, is a good test of the [central banking] regime."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us