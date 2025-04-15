Bank of America tops analysts' estimates on better-than-expected interest income, trading

Here's what they reported: Earnings of 90 cents a share vs. 82 cents per share LSEG estimate

Revenue of $27.51 billion vs. $26.99 billion expected

Bank of America on Tuesday posted first-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations for profit and revenue on stronger-than-expected net interest income and trading revenue.

Here's what the company reported:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earnings: 90 cents a share vs. 82 cents per share LSEG estimate

Revenue: $27.51 billion vs. $26.99 billion expected

The bank said profit climbed 11% to $7.4 billion, or 90 cents a share, as revenue rose 5.9% to $27.51 billion.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those gains were fueled by net interest income, which is the difference in what a bank pays depositors and what it earns on loans and investments, that rose to $14.6 billion in the quarter, exceeding the $14.56 billion StreetAccount estimate.

Bank of America said that its NII benefited from lower deposit costs and higher-yielding investments compared with the year-earlier period.

"Our business clients have been performing well; and consumers have shown resilience, continuing to spend and maintaining healthy credit quality," CEO Brian Moynihan said in the release. "Though we potentially face a changing economy in the future, we believe the disciplined investments we have made for high-quality growth, our diverse set of businesses, and the team's relentless focus on responsible growth will remain a source of strength."

Shares of the firm rose 2.2% in premarket trading.

The bank said that equities trading revenue rose 17% to $2.2 billion, which slightly topped the $2.12 billion estimate, and fixed income revenue rose 5% to $3.5 billion, compared to the $3.46 billion estimate.

Investment banking fees slipped 3% to $1.5 billion, missing the $1.6 billion estimate, amid the industrywide slowdown caused by trade uncertainty.

The firm's provision for loan losses, another key metric watched by investors as banks plan for a possible recession later this year, came in better than expected at $1.5 billion, compared with the $1.58 billion estimate.

Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.

The company's stock has fallen more than 16% this year through Monday.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.