Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Babies R Us Attempts Comeback, Plans to Open Store at American Dream Mall in New Jersey

By Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC and Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will open a new flagship store at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey.
  • The baby product retailer and its sister company Toys R Us were acquired by WHP Global, a brand management firm, in 2021.
  • WHP Global hopes the new flagship will kick off a national rollout of the failed brand.

Babies R Us is trying to make a comeback. 

The baby product retailer, which went out of business in 2018, will open a new flagship store this summer at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey, its new owners announced Tuesday.

"Since acquiring both the Babies R Us and Toys R Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America," Yehuda Shmidman, CEO of WHP Global, said in a news release. WHP Global, a brand management firm, owns the retailer's parent company, Tru Kids. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Our plan to open Babies R Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies R Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies R Us in the future," Shmidman said.

American Dream, which has had its own struggles, is located near MetLife Stadium, about 10 miles outside New York City.

American Dream megamall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, N.J. After more than 17 years in the making, it finally opened October 25, 2019. Then came the coronoavirus pandemic.
Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images
American Dream megamall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, N.J. After more than 17 years in the making, it finally opened October 25, 2019. Then came the coronoavirus pandemic.

Since acquiring Tru Kids in 2021, WHP Global has been on a mission to bring the beloved Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands back to life. 

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

news 12 mins ago

Your Tax Refund May Be Smaller This Year—Here's How to Avoid ‘Sticker Shock'

In 2021, Macy's announced a partnership with WHP Global to open 400 new Toys R Us outposts inside their department stores across the country and sell their products online. 

A new Toys R Us flagship was opened later that year, also at American Dream. 

The famed toy and baby retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 after Tru Kids struggled to pay off its 12-year-old debt and compete with rising e-commerce platforms. 

The brand failed to restructure itself in 2018 after a crippling 2017 holiday season and moved forward with liquidation, closing over 800 stores and selling inventory at up to 95% discounts. 

The new Babies R Us outpost will be a "one-stop-shop for all things baby," the company said. In addition to the typical line of merchandise, it will offer customers a range of interactive experiences, including a stroller test track, photo-op station and a wishing tree. 

The flagship will also bring back the brand's baby registry lounge, nursery design center with room set displays, learning center and a comfort zone for feeding or changing a baby.

— CNBC's Melissa Repko contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us