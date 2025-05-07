Avoid this job interview mistake—it can make it look like you don't really care about the role, says HR exec

Angela Beatty has worked in human resources for decades and currently serves as professional services company Accenture's chief leadership and human resources officer. In that time, she's figured out what she likes and doesn't like to see in job candidates.

For example, she recommends candidates avoid having unexplained short stints on their resumes. They make her wonder if you can "stay at a place long enough to make an impact." Do include examples of how you've learned and gained new skills over the years — even if they're outside of work.

When it comes to job interviews, her No. 1 red flag is "if someone does not understand what the role is," she says. Seems basic, but it happens often enough. Here's why that's crucial and how to avoid it.

It looks like you're 'blanketly applying to things'

When Beatty interviews job candidates, she likes to ask what they can bring to the role.

If they can't articulate that because they don't know what the role entails, it brings into question their interest. It looks like they're just "blanketly applying to things" without giving much thought to where they're sending their resume, she says. If they don't care about the company when they're applying, how much will they care about the role when they're in it?

You want candidates to have considered "it being the right fit for them," she says, and to see that "they've thought about how they're going to be able to contribute."

Beatty is far from the only career expert to stress the importance of knowing about the role and company you're interviewing for. If you come in knowing little to nothing, you risk making it seem like that company is a "backup or second choice," chief people and community officer at BetterUp Jolen Anderson previously told Make It.

'People have access to so much information'

Falling short on this information is "an easy pitfall to avoid," says Beatty.

"Just do enough of your homework" that you can answer simple questions like "how you're qualified" and "how you're going to make an impact," she says. The easiest way to do this is to read the job description and figure out how your experience translates to each facet of the role. You can also read through the organization's website and LinkedIn page and even read over LinkedIn pages of your interviewers.

"These days, people have access to so much information," says Beatty. "Spending a little time doing some homework in advance really will pay off."

