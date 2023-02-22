Jeep, Dodge Maker Stellantis Posts Record Annual Profit, Announces $4.47 Billion Shareholder Payout

The company also announced a 4.2 billion euro dividend payout to shareholders equating to 1.34 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval.

While the board approved a share buyback of 1.5 billion euros to be executed by the end of 2023.

Carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced record full-year results, reporting a 26% rise in net profit to 16.8 billion euros ($17.9 billion) and a 41% annual jump in global battery and electric vehicle sales.

The Dutch-headquartered company, formed in 2021 from the merger of Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler group and France's PSA Group, said net revenues rose 18% to 179.6 billion euros on the back of "strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive FX translation effects."

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the results also demonstrated the effectiveness of the company's electrification strategy in Europe, with 288,000 battery and electric vehicle (BEV) sales in 2022 and 23 BEVs now on the market.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This figure is expected to double to 47 models by the end of 2024, and Stellantis is targeting global BEV sales of 5 million by 2030.

"We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials, and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep from 2024," Tavares said.

"My deep appreciation to each and every employee, and our partners, for their contributions to a more sustainable future."

The company also announced a 4.2 billion euro dividend payout to shareholders equating to 1.34 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval, while the board approved a share buyback of 1.5 billion euros to be executed by the end of 2023.

As part of the company's record results in North America, eligible U.S. workers represented by the United Auto Workers union will receive profit-sharing payouts of $14,760. Although payments may vary, based on hours worked.

Stellantis is one of the world's largest carmakers and is known for individual auto brands like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot.

Stellantis shares nudged 1.6% higher during early trade in Europe.

—CNBC's Michael Wayland contributed to this report.

Correction: The headline of this story has been updated with an accurate description for the $4.47 billion dividend.