Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Auto giant Stellantis appoints Antonio Filosa as new CEO

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Stellantis North America COO and Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa speaks during the Stellantis press conference at the Automobility LA 2024 car show at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2024.
Etienne Laurent | Afp | Getty Images
  • Stellantis on Wednesday appointed North American chief operating officer Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive.
  • The appointment means Filosa will succeed Carlos Tavares, who unexpectedly resigned in December after a sharp drop in profit, falling sales and problems in the U.S.

Auto giant Stellantis on Wednesday appointed North American chief operating officer Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive, ending a months-long campaign to fill the firm's leadership void.

The multinational conglomerate, which owns household names including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot, said it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting in the coming days for Filosa to be elected to the board to serve as an executive director of the firm.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Stellantis said Filosa would assume CEO powers effective from June 23. He will succeed Carlos Tavares, who unexpectedly resigned in December after a sharp drop in profit, falling sales and problems in the U.S.

"It is my great honor to be named the CEO of this fantastic Company," Filosa said in a statement, noting he takes over at a "pivotal time for our industry."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A 25-year veteran of the company, Filosa previously served as Jeep brand CEO before being named North America COO in October 2024.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us