Auto giant Stellantis appoints Antonio Filosa as new CEO

Auto giant Stellantis on Wednesday appointed North American chief operating officer Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive, ending a months-long campaign to fill the firm's leadership void.

The multinational conglomerate, which owns household names including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot, said it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting in the coming days for Filosa to be elected to the board to serve as an executive director of the firm.

Stellantis said Filosa would assume CEO powers effective from June 23. He will succeed Carlos Tavares, who unexpectedly resigned in December after a sharp drop in profit, falling sales and problems in the U.S.

"It is my great honor to be named the CEO of this fantastic Company," Filosa said in a statement, noting he takes over at a "pivotal time for our industry."

A 25-year veteran of the company, Filosa previously served as Jeep brand CEO before being named North America COO in October 2024.

