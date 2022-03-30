Money Report

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Await China's Official Manufacturing Activity Data for March

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade.
  • China is set to release its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for March at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of official Chinese manufacturing activity data for March.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.79% while the Topix index dipped 0.81%. South Korea's Kospi also declined fractionally.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.44% as shares of major miners jumped. BHP advanced 3.58% while Fortescue Metals Group rose 4.44% and Rio Tinto surged 2.53%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally higher.

China is set to release its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for March at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. The data release comes after an independent survey by China Beige Book showed China's factories were hit harder in the first quarter than last year.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 declined 0.63% to 4,602.45. The Dow Jones Industrial slipped 65.38 points, or 0.19% to 35,228.81. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged, dropping 1.21% to about 14,442.28.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.855 as it struggles to recover after dropping from levels above 99 earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 122.05 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 124 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7501, having largely traded in a range between $0.747 and $0.753 so far this week.

