Oil Slides More Than 2%, Japan Stocks Down 1% After Wall Street Sell-Off

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

Australia and New Zealand markets are closed for a holiday.

Chinese telecommunications company ZTE and South Korea's Hyundai Motor will report earnings on Monday.

SINGAPORE — Oil futures slipped more than 2% and shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225's pared losses and traded down 1.28% on Monday, while the Topix declined 1.21%.

In South Korea, the Kospi slid 1.02% and the Kosdaq was down 1.43%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Australia and New Zealand markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

U.S. stock futures were down slightly after a sell-off Friday, when the Dow Jones Industrial average plunged more than 900 points. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8% at 4,271.78, for its worst day since March. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.6% to 12,839.29.

On the economic data front, Singapore is set to report consumer price inflation.

Chinese telecommunications company ZTE and South Korea's Hyundai Motor will report earnings on Monday.

Oil down 2%

U.S. crude futures declined 2.4% on Monday to trade at $99.62 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 2.38% to $104.11 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 101.154.

The Japanese yen weakened and was last trading at 128.74 per dollar. It crossed the 129 level last week before strengthening slightly. The Australian dollar was at $0.7207, down slightly from last week.