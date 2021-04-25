Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Muted Start as Investors Monitor Covid Situation in India

The Covid situation in India remains severe, with nearly 350,000 new daily infections registered on Sunday.

The Biden administration has said it will immediately make raw materials needed for India's coronavirus vaccine production available. The U.S. response comes after Britain, France and Germany also pledged aid to India over the weekend.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were set for a muted start on Monday as investors continue to watch the Covid situation in India.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Futures pointed to a little changed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,185 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,220. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,020.63.

Shares in Australia looked poised to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,026.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,060.70.

Covid in India

The Covid situation in India remains severe as the country continues to battle a startling rise in new coronavirus infections. On Sunday, nearly 350,000 new daily infections were registered.

The Biden administration has said it will immediately make raw materials needed for India's coronavirus vaccine production available. The U.S. response comes after Britain, France and Germany also pledged aid to India over the weekend.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.865 following a recent drop from above 91.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.88 per dollar, weaker than levels around 107.5 against the greenback seen late last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7747, lower than levels above $0.776 seen last week.

— CNBC's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.