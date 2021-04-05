Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; RBA Interest Rate Decision Ahead

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday trade, after major indexes on Wall Street surged to record closing highs overnight stateside.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.88% while the Topix index dipped 0.79%. South Korea's Kospi also shed 0.46%.

Mainland Chinese stocks were little changed, with the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen component both fractionally lower.

China's services sector activity grew in March, according to a private sector survey released Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for March came in at 54.3, as compared to February's reading of 51.5.

PMI readings above 50 represent expansion while those below that level signify contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.78%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.24% higher.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 373.98 points record closing high of 33,527.19. The S&P 500 also saw a record close as it rose 1.44% to 4,077.91. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.67% to finish its trading day at 13,705.59.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.614 — lower than levels above 93 seen earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.26 per dollar, weaker than levels around 109.5 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7646 following a bounce yesterday from around $0.76.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.09% to $62.83 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 1.16% to $59.33 per barrel.

Here's a look at what's on tap: