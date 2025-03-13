Asia-Pacific markets rise despite fall in Wall Street following escalation in Trump's tariff threats

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Friday despite the plunge in all three benchmarks in the U.S. over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

In another sign of a trade war escalation, Trump threatened to enact 200% tariffs on all alcoholic products coming from the European Union in retaliation for the bloc's 50% tariff on whiskey. Trump said he would not be changing his mind on a broader group of tariffs set to be implemented on April 2.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.35%, reversing course from losses in the previous session.

Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% while the broader Topix index gained 0.29%.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.21% in choppy trade while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced by 1.72%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index began the day 1.1% higher while Mainland China's CSI 300 reversed course from losses in its previous session to rise 0.97%.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks slid on the back of new tariff threats from Trump.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.39% to settle at 5,521.52. The index ended the day in correction, 10.1% off its record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 537.36 points, or 1.3%, marking its fourth day of declines and closing at 40,813.57. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.96% with shares of Tesla and Apple lower.

The disorderly rollout of Trump's U.S. trade policy has rattled markets this month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are respectively on track for losses of 4.3% and 4.9% week to date. The Dow is off about 4.7% in the period, tracking for its worst week since June 2022.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Japanese yen depreciates 0.29% against the U.S. dollar

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.29% against the U.S. dollar to 148.25 on Friday, after notching near five-month highs earlier in the week{=null}.

The Korean won similarly was down 0.15% to 1,455.40 against the dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, the Australian dollar weakened by 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to 0.6289, while the offshore Chinese yuan weakened marginally by 0.05% against the U.S. dollar to 7.25.

— Amala Balakrishner

Spot gold appreciates 0.14% against the U.S. dollar to hit record high

Spot gold hit a record high of $2,989.86 per ounce on Thursday. By 9.45am Singapore time, it was off high and was trading around $2,986.90 per ounce.

Gold prices appear to be nearing the key milestone of $3,000 per ounce. The uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans and bets on monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve have been pushing up the price.

— Amala Balakrishner

Apple on track for worst week since March 2020

Apple shares have fallen more than 12% this week, on track for its worst week since March 2020.

The iPhone maker is trading at its lowest level since August 2024 after falling 11 of the past 13 trading days. Since its record close in December, the company has lost nearly 20% of its value, or around $776 billion in market cap.

— Adrian van Hauwermeiren

Barclays sees additional rate cut in September

Barclays believes President Trump's higher tariff policies could lower U.S. GDP and raise inflation in the near term. On the back of these assumptions, the bank recently added one more interest rate cut to its forecast for this year.

"We now expect the FOMC to lower rates 25bp twice this year, in June and in September. We added another rate cut to our previous baseline that assumed one rate cut in June," wrote chief U.S. economist Marc Giannoni. "For 2026, we expect three 25bp rate cuts, in March, June and September."

— Lisa Kailai Han