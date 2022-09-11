Asia-Pacific Trade Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves, Key U.S. Inflation Data Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Monday on improved risk sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 1.26% in early trade, while the Topix index advanced 0.92%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also added 0.92%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked 0.18% higher.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday. The U.S. is set to release its consumer price index for August later in the week.

Yen intervention likely won't be effective: National Australia Bank

A unilateral intervention on the Japanese yen from the government is unlikely to be effective, according to National Australia Bank — after officials over the weekend said the government needs to take steps to address the excessive declines in the yen.

"If the [Bank of Japan] really wants to stop JPY's decline, then they need to make changes to their ultra-easy policy, the pressure is building," he wrote in a Monday note. a currency strategist at National Australia Bank

The yen last traded at 142.55 against the dollar.

—Abigail Ng

CNBC Pro: Goldman reveals the 'sweet spot' for its favorite oil stocks — and gives one 35% upside

As fears over the global energy supply came back into focus last week, Goldman highlighted six oil and gas themes which it said looked attractive into the year end.

The investment bank sees total returns of 15% for large-cap stocks under its oil and gas coverage and names six themes to watch into the year end.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Sign up for CNBC's newsletter here: