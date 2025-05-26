Asia-Pacific markets rise as investor sentiment picks up on Trump's EU tariffs deadline extension

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's extended deadline on the imposition of 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.49% higher while the broader Topix index added 0.45%.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In South Korea, the Kospi index advanced 0.55% in early trade while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.95%.

Over in Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 started the day flat.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,479, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's Friday close of 23,601.26.

U.S. futures ticked up in early Asia trade. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

All three key benchmarks on Wall Street declined in last Friday's session. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.67% to end the session at 5,802.82, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1% and settled at 18,737.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256.02 points, or 0.61%, to close at 41,603.07.

— CNBC's John Melloy and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.