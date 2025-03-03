Asia-Pacific markets fall, tracking Wall Street declines as Trump tariffs dent sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go into effect as planned.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index started the day 1.03% lower, while the broader Topix index was down 0.61%.

Japan's employment rate for January came in at 2.5%, slightly higher than Reuters' estimates of 2.4%.

South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.41% while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 1.43% at the start of the day.

The country's retail sales for January fell 0.6% from the previous month. Revised estimates show a rise in the 0.2% rise in the metric in December.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,910 pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 23,006.27.

Investors will be keeping a watch on Chinese stocks ahead of the country's annual parliamentary gathering, known as the "Two Sessions," which will kick off later in the day.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 1.11% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as Trump reiterated that 25% levies on imports from Mexico and Canada would go into effect Tuesday stateside.

The S&P 500 fell 1.76% to end the day at 5,849.72. This marks its worst day since December and brings its year-to-date performance to a loss of about 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 649.67 points, or 1.48%, to finish at 43,191.24. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2.64% to close at 18,350.19, weighed down by Nvidia's decline of more than 8%.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Yun Li contributed to this report.

Japan reports unemployment of 2.5% in January, slightly higher than estimates

Japan's unemployment rate for January edged up to 2.5% in January, compared with the 2.4% in the previous month, government data released Tuesday showed.

The latest reading is also slightly higher than Reuters poll estimate of 2.4%.

The country's jobs-to-applicants ratio, came in at 1.26, slightly higher than the 1.25 forecast by Reuters.

— Amala Balakrishner

Nvidia falls more than 9%

AI darling Nvidia pulled back nearly 10% on Monday as the broader market sold off after President Trump confirmed tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico would begin on Tuesday.

Shares are continuing a slide from last week that was tied to margin concern.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Chinese buyers were finding ways to buy Nvidia's chips despite Trump's attempts to limit sales to Beijing.

— Brian Evans

Defensive stocks trade higher after Trump confirms tariffs

Defensive stocks took a leg higher Monday afternoon after President Trump confirmed Tuesday's tariffs.

Shares of Philip Morris International added around 2%, while PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson all gained around 1%.

This was in contrast to a broad risk-off move that sent stocks such as Broadcom and Ford lower.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Canada, Mexico ETFs fall

Exchange-traded funds tied to Mexico and Canada ETFs slid after President Trump's confirmation of tariffs on both countries. Here is a snapshot.

— Sarah Min