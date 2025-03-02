Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors await clarity on Trump's tariff plans

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose impose tariffs this week on key U.S. trading partners.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly told Fox News on Sunday that the exact tariff that will be levied against Mexico and Canada starting Tuesday is still "fluid," which means it could be lower than the proposed 25%. He added that the additional 10% duty on China imports is "set."

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 1.09%, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.35%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech index began the day up 0.65%, while Mainland China's CSI300 rose 0.25%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.32% higher.

The country's S&P Global manufacturing purchasing manager's index reading for February came in at 50.4, similar to the previous month's 50.6 reading.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,920 pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's last close of 22,941.32.

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing manager's index reading for February came in at 50.8, higher than the 50.3 estimated by Reuters and January's 50.1 reading.

Investors will be keeping a watch on Indian stocks after the South Asian economy expanded 6.2% from a year ago in its third fiscal quarter ended December, recovering from a seven-quarter low. The print is higher than the revised 5.6% growth in the July to September quarter.

South Korean markets were closed for a public holiday.

In U.S., the three major averages closed higher on Friday, after a volatile week and monthly losses in February.

The S&P 500 added 1.59% on Friday to close at 5,954.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.41 points, or 1.39%, closing at 43,840.91. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.63% to settle at 18,847.28.

Friday's trading session saw a brief pullback over the heightened geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed over differing views of how to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Stocks rallied sharply into Friday's close, partly because of index rebalancing and other technical-buying sources.

JGB 30-year yields hit 17-year high, amid calls for higher rates

The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) rose 0.003 percentage points to touch 2.362% — hitting a new 17-year high.

The yield on 10-year JGBs was hovering at around 1.4%, after hitting a 15-year high on Feb. 20.

Yields fall when bond prices rise.

This comes amid speculation of more interest rate hikes by the Japanese central bank.

Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata had said last month that the Japanese central bank needs to raise interest rates further, as keeping them low at current levels could result in excessive risk-taking and higher inflation.

Small caps underperform in February

Small-cap stocks are lagging behind the S&P 500.

The benchmark Russell 2000 Index is down 4.6% for the week and more than 5% in February. The small-cap index's losses are more than double that of the S&P 500's for the week and month.

