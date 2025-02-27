Asia-Pacific markets fall as Trump confirms tariffs to proceed next week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will be going ahead and taking effect next week.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.86% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9% in its first hour of trade, and the Topix lost 0.68%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.54% while the small-cap Kosdaq traded 1.69% lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 23,715, also slightly weaker than the HSI's last close of 23,718.29.

On Thursday, Trump announced that proposed tariffs on 25% on Canada and Mexico will be implemented on March 4 after a month-long postponement. The president said that these countries had not sufficiently reduced the flow of drugs across the border.

Additionally, Trump also said that China, which already faces 10% U.S. tariffs on its products, "will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date."

Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes closed lower. The S&P 500 closed down 1.59% at 5,861.57. The broad market index remains in the red for the week and month. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.78%, to end the day at 18,544.42, with Nvidia's 8.5% slide pulling the tech-heavy index lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 193.62 points, or 0.45%, to finish at 43,239.50.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Core inflation in Tokyo slows, but remains above central bank's 2% target

Headline inflation rate for Japan's capital of Tokyo in February came in at at 2.9% year-on-year, down from 3.4% in January.

Core inflation, which excludes costs of fresh food, came in at 2.2%, lower than Reuters' expectations of 2.3%. Tokyo's inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

On a nationwide level, Japan last week reported that its inflation in January climbed 4% year on year, hitting its highest level since January 2023.

—Lee Ying Shan

Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will begin March 4

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the delayed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will begin on March 4. Trump also said an additional 10% tariff on China will begin on the same day.

Trump said in the post that the tariffs are due in part to fentanyl that enters the United States from foreign countries.

Dow futures turned negative after Trump's announcement.

— Jesse Pound