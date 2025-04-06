Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunges nearly 10%, mainland's China CSI 300 slumps about 5% on trade war worries

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their sell-off Monday as fears over a global trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs fueled a risk-off mood.

Hong Kong markets led losses in the region, with the Hang Seng Index declining 8.95%. Meanwhile, mainland China's CSI 300 fell 5.41%.

Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 5.92% to hit an 18-month low while the broader Topix index plummeted 5.94%. Earlier in the day, trading in Japanese futures was suspended due the market hitting circuit breakers.

In South Korea, the Kospi index pared some losses and was last down 4.11%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 3.41%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also pared some losses to 3.78%. The benchmark slid into correction territory with an 11% decline since its last high in February, in its previous session.

U.S. futures dropped as investors' hopes of the Trump administration having successful negotiations with countries to lower the rates were dashed.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices dropped below $60 a barrel on Sunday stateside. Futures tied to U.S. West Texas intermediate crude fell more than 3% to $59.74, their lowest since April 2021.

Trump's top economic officials dismissed any fears of inflation and recession, declaring that tariffs would persist whatever markets may do.

Stocks in the U.S. sold off sharply last Friday, after China retaliated with fresh tariffs on U.S. goods, sparking fears of a global trade war that could lead to a recession in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,231.07 points, or 5.5%, to 38,314.86 on Friday, the biggest decline since June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 nosedived 5.97% to 5,074.08, its biggest decline since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite, which captures many tech companies that sell to China and manufacture there as well, dropped 5.8%, to 15,587.79. This takes the index down by 22% from its December record, representing a bear market in Wall Street terminology.

Japanese 5-year and 10-year bond yields fall on trade war jitters

The yield on 5-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell slightly on Monday to touch 0.761% as at 10.04 a.m. local time.

The yield had hit 0.725% - it's lowest level since last December - earlier in the session.

The yield on 10-year JGBs, meanwhile, was last seen hovering at around 1.405%, after hitting a three-month low of 1.12% earlier in the session.

Yields fall when bond prices rise.

The moves come after U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff announcement.

The Japanese yen had gained 0.42% against the U.S. dollar to $146.32.

Hong Kong shares log massive losses, with Hang Seng and Hang Seng Tech down over 10%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 10.21% as at 9.52 a.m. local time on Monday.

The losses were broad-based and were led by the basic materials, healthcare, consumer cyclicals and technology sectors.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 12.11%.

Among the worst performers in the index were Sunny Optical Technology Group which plunged 17.16%, BYD Electronic International, which dropped 16.85%, and Lenovo Group which lost 16.58%.

The Hang Seng Tech Index ETF shows the day's moves:

Taiwan shares plunge over 9% to hit 13-month low

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index plunged 9.62% to 19,249.82 as at 9.37 a.m. local time, its lowest level since March 2024.

The decline was broad-based across industries, with losses led by the basic materials, technology, energy and consumer cyclicals sectors.

The worst performers include Allis Electric, President Securities Corp and TECO Electric Machinery which all dropped by 10%.

The iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shows the index's moves:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co declined 9.98% while Hon Hai Precision lost 9.77% after hitting circuit breakers earlier in the session.

Spot gold plunges below $3,000 as investors selloff bullion to cover losses

Spot gold plunged below the $3,000 threshold on Monday after hitting a record high and crossing the $3,100 per last week.

The precious metal was trading at $2,981.69 per ounce as at 9.07 a.m. Singapore time, as investors sold off bullion to cover their losses from a wider market meltdown.

Australia's benchmark drops over 6% to hit 18-month low

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 share average plunged to its lowest point in more than 18 months.

The benchmark plunged 6.46% as at 10.50 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time to 7,170.60, its lowest since October 2023.

Strong declines were seen among names in mining as well as banking and financials.

Japan's Nikkei hits near 18-month lows as Trump tariffs fuel stock sell-off in Asia

Japan's Nikkei 225 share average tumbled to its lowest point in about 18 months.

The benchmark plunged 8.83% as at 9.25 a.m. local time to 30,794.21, its lowest since October 2023.

The worst-performing stocks in the index include Fukuoka Financial Group which plunged 9.47%, Yamaha Corp which lost 9.32% and Kuraray Co which declined 9.26%, according to LSEG data.

The broader Topix index plunged 9.6%.

The declines were led by Land Co which dropped 12.5%, CareNet which was down 12.21% and KLab which lost 11.11%.

