Asia-Pacific markets jump as Trump pauses tariffs on Canada and Mexico

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday after Donald Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for a month, while Canada also said the U.S. president had put on hold proposed tariffs on its exports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 1.64% higher, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.37%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.26% while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.86%.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.65%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,495 also pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 20,217.26.

Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks traded down following Trump's decision to pause on the tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from steep losses during. The 30-stock index was down 122.75 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,421.91. At its lows of the day, the Dow was down 665.6 points, or 1.5%.

The S&P 500 slid 0.76% to 5,994.57, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.2% to 19,391.96.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: How DeepSeek's new AI models are already impacting profits at companies

China's DeepSeek shook global stock markets after revealing that it had built a powerful artificial intelligence model for a mere $6 million.

While some have disputed the shockingly low cost of developing the AI models, most agree that DeepSeek has sharply cut the ongoing cost of running powerful AI models and the Chinese firm's decision to release its technology for free has altered the course of the industry.

CNBC Pro spoke to Roadzen, a Nasdaq-listed firm attempting to disrupt the insurance sector, and OODA AI, a Sweden-listed AI service company, on how DeepSeek's new AI models are set to impact their operations and financials.

— Ganesh Rao, Chloe Taylor

Stocks end Monday lower

The major stock averages closed lower to end Monday's trading session.

The S&P 500 shed 0.76% to close at 5,994.57, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.20% and finished at 19,391.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 122.75 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 44,421.91.

— Lisa Kailai Han

5 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher on Monday

During Monday's trading session, 5 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were trading in the positive.

The index was led higher by consumer staples and health care, each up around 0.5%. Energy and utilities stocks each added 0.4%.

On the other hand, information technology and consumer discretionary led the S&P 500 lower. The sectors respectively shed 1.4% and 1.2%.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Where the major averages stand

Here's where the major averages stand heading into Monday's close.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Tariffs could hurt economic growth, increase inflation, economists warn

Trump's tariff plans could weigh on economic growth and cause inflation to jump, Wall Street economists warn.

Morgan Stanley economists estimate that "US Inflation could be 0.3 to 0.6pp higher vs baseline over the next 3-4 months (putting headline PCE inflation at 2.9% to 3.2%) and US growth could be -0.7 to -1.1pp lower vs baseline over the next 3-4 quarters (putting real GDP growth at 1.2% to 1.6%)" if tariffs are fully implemented and not temporary, strategist Michael Zezas said in a note to clients.

Check out more Wall Street reactions on CNBC Pro.

— Jesse Pound