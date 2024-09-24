Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets climb as China announces slew of policy easing measures in rare briefing

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The People's Bank of China announced it will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, among other measures.
  • Australia's central bank will also announce its rate decision on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the RBA to hold rates at 4.35%.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Tuesday as China announced a slew of policy easing measures in a rare briefing from central bank governor Pan Gongsheng.

The PBOC will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points, although it did not provide a specific timeline. It also announced it would cut to the seven-day reverse repurchase rate from 1.7% to 1.5%. Other measures also include reducing down payments for second homes, as well as 1 trillion yuan ($141.78 billion) of long-term funds.

The briefing comes shortly before Chinese markets open at 9:30 a.m. Currently, futures for the mainland Chinese CSI 300 are at 3,205.6, slightly lower than its last close of 3,212.76.

Australia's central bank will also announce its rate decision on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the RBA to hold rates at 4.35%.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note last week that the economic data flow since the last meeting "has either been softer or in line with the RBA's expectations." As such, CBA expects a slightly less hawkish statement, but does not see a material shift in language or tone. 

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose marginally ahead of the RBA decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 1.47% higher, while the Topix gained 1% as Japanese markets returned from a holiday. This marks the first time that the Nikkei has crossed the 38,000 mark since Sept. 3.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.6% up, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.68%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 18,462, higher than the HSI's last close of 18,247.11.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.14%, also mirroring gains made by the other two major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average touched new closing highs in Monday's trading session.

The broad market index added 0.28% to end at 5,718.57, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.29 points, or 0.15%, to close at 42,124.65.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

