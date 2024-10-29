Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors assess Australia inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday after key Wall Street benchmarks rose, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a new record high as tech stocks gained.

Traders in Asia assessed consumer price data out of Australia, with headline inflation for the September quarter rising at 2.8% year on year, down from 3.8% in the previous quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation at 2.9%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.35% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.8% higher, while the Topix advanced 0.6%.

The Bank of Japan will start its 2-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to keep interest rates steady at 0.25%.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were at 20,746, compared with the index's last close of 20,701.14.

In the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.78% to close at a record high of 18,712.75.

The S&P 500 added 0.16% to close at 5,832.92, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.52 points, or 0.36%, to end at 42,233.05.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Ganesh Rao

U.S. crude oil edges lowers after worst day in two years

U.S. crude oil edged lower on Tuesday, one day after posting the worst daily loss in two years.

The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate contract fell 17 cents, or 0.25%, to $67.21 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent slipped 30 cents, or 0.42%, to $71.12 per barrel.

Energy traders breathed a sigh of relief this week after Israel's long-anticipated retaliatory strikes on Iran last Friday spared the Islamic Republic's oil and nuclear facilities. The benchmark U.S. crude oil contract sold off more than 6%, or $4.40, to $67.38 per barrel on Monday.

Oil prices have shed more than 6% so far this week.

— Spencer Kimball

The dollar's value could wane under a Trump presidency, investor warns

Some investors believe that under a Trump presidency, higher interest rates and inflation could lead to a more expensive dollar. But Erik Knutzen, co-chief investment officer of Neuberger Berman's Multi-Asset Strategies, says that the dollar could actually decline under a Trump administration.

"The dollar did rally through the end of the year after the surprise win of Trump in 2016, but the dollar declined in value for 2017 when Trump was enacting the policies that were supposedly going to be more inflationary and cause higher interest rates," he said on CNBC's "The Exchange" on Tuesday afternoon. "Trump and his cohort actually would like to see a weaker dollar to support the American economy. Yes, the dollar may have some short-term impetus, but frankly you could probably fade that trade if Trump is not elected."

Knutzen added that the dollar will probably weaken in the near term in the scenario that Trump loses the November election.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Chipmakers rise Tuesday

Semiconductor stocks rose broadly on Tuesday.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF rose 1.7% on the day. Nvidia advanced 0.7%, while Super Micro Computer and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer gained 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim

Gold hits fresh record high

Gold futures scaled to a fresh intraday high on Tuesday, reaching $2,783.10 per ounce.

The precious metal has been on a tear recently, soaring more than 4% over the past month. Over the past three months, it's up 17%.

— Fred Imbert