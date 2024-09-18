Money Report

Japan's Nikkei leads Asia-Pacific markets higher as investors digest outsized Fed rate cut

By Anniek Bao,CNBC

The Bank of Japan headquarters is seen in Tokyo on January 30, 2017. The Bank of Japan will pull the plug on its eight-year negative interest rate policy in April, according to more than 80% of economists polled by Reuters, marking a long-awaited major shift from a global outlier central bank.
Kazuhiro Nogi | Afp | Getty Images
  • New Zealand's GDP for the second quarter contracted by 0.2% from the previous quarter, according to the official data released Thursday morning, less than Reuters poll estimates of a 0.4% decline.
  • Investors in Asia will also assess August trade data from Malaysia and unemployment numbers from Australia.
  • Bank of Japan is poised to kick off a two-day meeting ending Friday, where the central bankers will make a key rate decision, after it ended the decades-long ultralow interest rates earlier this year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 led Asia-Pacific markets higher Thursday, as traders assessed the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a half-percentage point.

Both the Nikkei and the broad-based Topix were up about 2%. The Japanese yen weakened 0.83% to 143.45 against the U.S. dollar.

The Fed lowered its benchmark borrowing rate by a half percentage point, bringing its target range to 4.75% to 5%.

In lockstep with the Fed, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.25, as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures pointed to a flat open for HSI, hovering at its Tuesday close of 17,660. Hong Kong markets will return to trade after being closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

Investors in Asia will also assess August trade data from Malaysia and unemployment numbers from Australia, and await upcoming central bank decisions in the region.

Bank of Japan is poised to kick off a two-day meeting ending Friday, where the central bankers will make a key rate decision, after the central bank ended its decades-long ultra-low interest rates regime earlier this year.

Taiwan's central bank is set to make a key rate decision Thursday, and release its revised economic growth and inflation forecasts for this year.

The Taiwan Weighted Index edged 0.12% higher.

South Korea's blue-chip Kospi slipped 0.51% after opening higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.25%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15% on open.

Futures of mainland China's CSI 300 stood at 3,191 slightly lower than its Tuesday close at 3,195.76.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25% to 41,503.1, while the S&P 500 fell 0.29% to end at 5,618.26. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% to 17,573.3.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 surged to fresh highs during intraday trading before reversing course to close lower.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

