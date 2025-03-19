Asia-Pacific markets open higher after Fed keeps interest rate steady

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher, tracking Wall Street gains following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady. The U.S. central bank also noted that a severe economic downturn was unlikely.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.77% higher at the open. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 24,719, weaker than the HSI's last close of 24,771.14.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.64% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.55%.

Japan markets are closed for a holiday.

Investors in Asia also await the monthly loan prime rate decision from China's central bank. The one-year LPR, which affects corporate loans and most household loans in China, is expected to be kept at 3.1% while the five-year LPR unchanged at 3.6%.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 4.25% to 4.5% on Wednesday, while signaling that they anticipate two rate reductions later in the year. Their economic projection also foresaw rising inflation and reduced economic growth.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also noted that while economists sounded the likelihood of a recession, a severe downturn is not likely. The Fed's decision comes against a backdrop of festering tensions between the U.S. and its key trade partners.

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the three major averages rallied after the Fed maintained its outlook for two interest rate cuts this year.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 clawed back more of the rout since late February that took the benchmark briefly into correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 383.32 points, or 0.92%, and closed at 41,964.63. The S&P 500 jumped 1.08% to end at 5,675.29, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.41% to settle at 17,750.79.

CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Toyota subsidiary pleads guilty to emissions fraud

Hino Motors pleaded guilty on Wednesday over an emissions fraud scheme according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The subsidiary of Toyota will face $1.6 billion in penalties and is also expected to pay a fine of $521.76 million. Hino Motors will also serve five years of probation, during which the engine manufacturer will be banned from importing diesel engines it manufactures into the U.S.

—Lee Ying Shan

Weaker growth, higher inflation 'balance each other out' in Fed forecast, Powell says

Nathan Howard | Reuters

Fed Chair Powell said the central bank's forecasts for less economic growth and higher inflation in 2025 somewhat offset each other, explaining the fact that the forecast for rate cuts this year stayed at two.

"At the December meeting, the median was two cuts. So you come in and you see, broadly speaking, weaker growth but higher inflation. And they kind of balance [each other] out," he said.

Again, Powell emphasized the forecasts are "highly uncertain."

— Jesse Pound

Stocks close higher after Fed policy decision

The three major averages finished Wednesday's session in positive territory after the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.32 points, or 0.92%, to close at 41,964.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.08% to finish at 5,675.29, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.41% to finish at 17,750.79.

— Sean Conlon