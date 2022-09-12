Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report; South Korea Stocks Up 2% on Return After Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the U.S. inflation report for the month of August.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.29%, and the Topix index ticked 0.27% higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.38%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 2.14% on its return to trade after a holiday Monday, and the Kosdaq jumped 2.09%.

Mainland China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.23%, while the Shenzhen Component added 0.516%.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was little changed in early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.51%.

Headline inflation in the U.S. is expected to decline in August, according to a Dow Jones survey. But core inflation, excluding energy and food, is projected to rise. Headline CPI is expected to come in at 8%, compared with 8.5% in July.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Carmen Reinicke and Patti Domm contributed to this report.

Ramsay Health Care shares plunge 14% after takeover talks hit roadblock

Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care's shares dropped as much as 14.6% after the company announced a KKR-led consortium is "not in a position to improve the terms" of a takeover proposal.

Ramsay Health rejected the proposal earlier this year, saying the offer was "meaningfully inferior."

The company's shares later recovered slightly but were still 11% lower.

— Abigail Ng

Nio jumps more than 20% at open after Deutsche Bank report

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle-maker Nio jumped as much as 21% at the open following a bullish report by Deutsche Bank.

Reiterating his buy rating, analyst Edison Yu made minor changes to forecasts and said Nio remains Deutsche Bank's top China EV pick in a note dated Sept. 12.

"The company's efforts around user experience, battery swapping, overseas expansion, and internal battery cell development go very much underappreciated and will eventually show clear differentiation as the local Chinese market gets increasingly competitive," Yu wrote.

The company's shares were last 17% higher.

–Jihye Lee

Nintendo shares jump 5% ahead of games announcement livestream

Shares of Nintendo jumped more than 5% in Japan's morning trade ahead of the company's live showcase, Nintendo Direct.

The livestreamed event will feature "roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on [Nintendo Switch] games launching this winter," the company said.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

Nintendo also announced its domestic sales of "Splatoon 3" surpassed 3.45 million in the first three days since launch — the highest sales level for a Nintendo Switch software in Japan.

— Abigail Ng

Squid Game-related stock up 10% at the open over Emmys hopes

Bucket Studio Co., which holds a stake in a private company that represents "Squid Game" lead actor Lee Jung-jae, jumped more than 10% as the show eyed a historic victory in the drama series race.

The company's shares jumped more than 20% immediately after Netflix in June posted a letter from the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, announcing the series will return with a second season.

Other content-related stocks CJ ENM and CJ CGV were also up more than 2.5% in the morning session, and Showbox rose 1.5%.

–Jihye Lee

