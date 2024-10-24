Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise ahead of Japan elections; Tokyo inflation slows

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Friday, with investors awaiting Japan's general election over the weekend.

Japan also released its October inflation numbers for the capital city of Tokyo on Friday, its last key economic data before the election. The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting is due on Oct. 30 and 31.

Tokyo's inflation is widely considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

The city's headline inflation rate fell to 1.8% in October from 2.2% the month before, with core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — also coming in at 1.8%, down from 2%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core inflation rate in Tokyo to slow to 1.7% in October.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 sfell 0.85% after the inflation report, while the Topix was down 0.89%, on pace for a fifth straight day of losses.

In contrast, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.30%, but the the small-cap Kosdaq reversed gains to drop 0.85%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.39%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded 0.65% after falling in the previos session, while mainland China's CSI 300 was up marginally.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 bounced back on Thursday, powered by shares of Tesla rising almost 22% and snapping a three day losing streak.

The electric vehicle manufacturer surged nearly 22% after posting third-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, registering its best day since 2013.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.76%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33%, to record its first four-day losing streak since June.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Tokyo inflation slows to a 6-month low of 1.8% in October

Inflation in Japan's capital city of Tokyo has slowed to 1.8% in October, down from 2.2% the month before.

Core inflation in Tokyo — which strips out prices of fresh food — also came in at 1.8%, down from 2% in September, but beating the 1.7% forecast by economists.

The so called "core-core" inflation metric — which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, and is considered by the Bank of Japan — rose to 1.8% from 1.6% in September.

— Lim Hui Jie

UBS remains optimistic on equities

The path forward for equities is still higher even with recent weakness, according to UBS.

The S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, after a move higher in Treasury yields put pressure in equities. Nevertheless, UBS' Solita Marcelli remains bullish on equities.

"We have signaled that investors should expect market volatility in the lead-up to the US presidential election, and the S&P 500 was sitting at a record high before the declines in recent days. As 5 November inches closer, market sentiment is likely to stay vulnerable," Marcelli wrote.

"But we maintain a positive outlook on US equities, and expect the S&P 500 to reach 6,600 by the end of next year," Marcelli added.

— Sarah Min

Stocks are bound for a relief rally after election, says Citi's head of global wealth

Citi's head of global wealth Andy Sieg is bullish on U.S. equities, saying he expects stocks can rally after the uncertainty from the election is lifted.

"There's going to be a relief rally that is most likely to happen. We saw it in 2016, we saw it in 2020," Sieg told CNBC's "Money Movers." "And when you think about the possibility for that relief rally, it's uncertainty leaving the market, being replaced by some certainty in terms of the path forward, it's rates coming down. And again, it's getting refocused on the fundamentals in the U.S., which are strong."

"So, we think the market has a ways to run," Sieg added.

— Sarah Min

Jobless claims slip as impacts from storms, strike ease

Initial filings for unemployment benefits receded last week as impacts faded from the recent hurricanes and the Boeing strike.

Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 19 totaled a seasonally adjusted 227,000, down 15,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level but well below the Dow Jones estimate for 245,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

However, continuing claims, which run a week behind, rose to just shy of 1.9 million, the highest since Nov. 13, 2021.

Claims did increase in storm-ravaged Florida by 4,275 but fell in North Carolina by 2,888, according to unadjusted data. Michigan, which has been hit by the Boeing impasse, saw a decline of 1,720.

— Jeff Cox