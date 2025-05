Asia-Pacific markets rise after White House announces U.S.-China trade deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday over optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions could de-escalate following the superpowers' talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

Both countries alluded to a positive conclusion of the high-stakes trade talks, with U.S. officials touting a deal to reduce its trade deficit, while Chinese leaders said that they have arrived at an "important consensus."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity. Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said a joint statement containing "good news for the world" would be released on Monday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.36% in early trade while the broader Topix index moved 0.19% higher.

In South Korea, the Kospi index advanced 0.67% while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.24% in early trade.

Over in Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.3%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,761, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 22,867.74.

U.S. futures jumped as investors await further details on the trade deal between the U.S. and China.

This comes after declines in the three key benchmarks on Wall Street in last Friday's session.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119.07 points, or 0.29%, and settled at 41,249.38. Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 inched down 0.07%, closing at 5,659.91, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session little changed, ending at 17,928.92.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Fred Imbert, Pia Singh and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Japan's current account surplus hits $25.2 billion in March in line with estimates

Japan's current account surplus came in at 3.68 trillion yen ($25.24 billion) in March, data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday showed.

The reading is in line with estimates of economists polled by Reuters, but is a slight drop from the record 4.06 trillion yen surplus in the month before.

– Amala Balakrishner