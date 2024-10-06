Money Report

Japan's Nikkei opens up 2% as Asia markets mostly climb ahead of a week of central bank decisions

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

In a photo taken on November 4, 2019 a subway train crosses a rail bridge over the Han river, before the skyline of the Yeouido business district of Seoul.
Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images
  • Three central banks in Asia-Pacific are set to release their interest rate decisions this week, namely the Bank of Korea, Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Reserve Bank of India.
  • Economists polled by Reuters expect the BOK and RBNZ to cut rates, while the RBI will hold.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed on Monday, led by Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2% as investors look ahead to a week of central bank decisions from around the region.

Three central banks are set to release their interest rate decisions this week, namely the Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of India.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BOK and RBNZ to cut rates, while the RBI will hold.

The BOK on Friday is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate to 3.25% from 3.5%, while the RBNZ is expected to enact a 50-basis-point cut to 4.75% on Wednesday.

Back in August, the RBNZ surprised economists after it lowered its policy rate to 5.25% from 5.5%.

South Korea's Kospi was the only outlier, falling 0.28%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.37%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.11%.

However, Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 22,640, lower than the HSI's last close of 22,736.87.

Over in the U.S, stocks advanced on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report gave investors confidence around the health of the economy.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls grew by 254,000 jobs in September, far outpacing the forecasted gain of 150,000 from economists polled by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% despite expectations for it to hold steady at 4.2%.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.22%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.81% to notch an all-time closing high of 42,352.75.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

