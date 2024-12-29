Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korea stocks fall after downbeat industrial data, worsening political turmoil and Jeju Air crash

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Sunrise scene of Seoul downtown city skyline, Aerial view of N Seoul Tower at Namsan Park in twilight sky in morning. The best viewpoint and trekking from inwangsan mountain in Seoul city, South Korea
Mongkol Chuewong | Moment | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on the penultimate trading day of 2024, after Wall Street declined on Friday.
  • South Korea's country's industrial output contracted 0.7% on a monthly basis in November, greater than the 0.4% decline expected by Reuters.
  • The country's parliament on Dec. 27 voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, not long after President Yoon Suk Yeol got impeached as a result of his brief martial law decree.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on the penultimate trading day of this year, after Wall Street declined on Friday.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3%, while the Kosdaq lost 0.41% Monday, as the country grapples with political turmoil and downbeat industrial data among other things.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

South Korea witnessed its deadliest air disaster on Sunday that claimed 179 lives when a Jeju Air plane crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport, bursting into flames.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed an urgent safety inspection of the nation's airline operation system, to be carried out once the recovery efforts for the Jeju Air crash are completed.

Shares of Jeju Air hit an all-time low Monday, according to FactSet data, and were last down 8.53%. Other Korean airlines' stocks were volatile. Korean Air slipped 1%, budget airlines T'way Air and Jin Air fell 3.23% and 2.12%, respectively. Air Busan climbed over 13%.

South Korea's industrial output contracted 0.7% on a monthly basis in November, greater than the 0.4% decline expected by Reuters. On an annual basis, industrial output rose 0.1%, smaller than Reuters' expectations of a 0.4% climb. This compares to October's reading of a 6.3% increase.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Stock futures inch lower as Wall Street readies for the final trading week of 2024: Live updates

Travel 2 hours ago

‘Noctourism' is expected to be a big travel trend in 2025

The country's parliament on Dec. 27 voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, not long after President Yoon Suk Yeol got impeached as a result of his brief martial law decree, which plunged the country into political turmoil.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.4% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.21% lower in its first hour of trade, while the Topix traded around the flatline.

Traders await China's manufacturing PMI on Tuesday, while markets will be closed on Wednesday for New Year's Day holiday.

U.S. stocks fell Friday, led by technology names, but major indexes still rose for the week.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 333.59 points, or 0.77%, to 42,992.21, falling for the first time in six sessions. The S&P 500 fell 1.11% to 5,970.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.49% to 19,722.03, as Tesla dropped about 5% and Nvidia fell 2%.

—CNBC's Yun Li and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us