Hong Kong Stocks Close 5% Higher With Largest Daily Gains Since May 2009

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific session after concluding the month of October with a more than 14% loss, hovering around the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2009.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 5.23% to 15,455.27, with Hang Seng Tech up 7.8% after unconfirmed reports of reopening talks taking place in China. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite gained 2.62% to 2,969.20 and the Shenzhen Component added around 3.24% to 10,734.25 after the Caixin manufacturing PMI for the country came in at 49.2, slightly better than expected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.65% to 6,976.90.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.33% higher at 27,678.92 while the Topix rose 0.47% to 1,938.50.The Kospi in South Korea also rose 1.81% to 2,335.22. MCSI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 2.74% higher.

Stock close lower, but finish October with gains

Stocks finished Monday's session lower, but posted strong gains for October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 32,732.95. The S&P 500 shed 0.75% to finish at 3,871.98, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.03% to 10,988.15.

For the month, the Dow gained 13.95%, while the S&P and Nasdaq added 8% and 3.9%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin

The Federal Reserve's meeting begins on Tuesday stateside, where traders are widely expecting a hike interest rates by 75 basis points this week.

Greater Chinese stocks rally on unconfirmed posts of reopening discussion

LATEST: Stocks in China rallied after speculation on social media that a “reopening committee” was formed. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson @zlj517 said he is not aware of such a committee. CNBC’s @jp_ong1 with the latest. pic.twitter.com/ZmS2YxDv8K — CNBC International (@CNBCi) November 1, 2022

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China rallied after unconfirmed reports circulated about a committee being formed for reopening discussions in China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told Reuters that he was unaware of the situation.

"I don't know where you got this information. I truly don't know anything about this," Zhao was quoted as saying.

Economist Hao Hong of Grow Investment Group tweeted that the rumored committee is reviewing data from multiple countries and aiming for a reopening in March next year.

–Jihye Lee

Oil prices rise 1% as the dollar weakens

Crude oil futures gained in Asia's afternoon as the dollar faltered.

Brent crude futures were 1.23% higher at $93.95 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures gained 1.12% to $87.50 per barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — last traded at 111.22.

A weaker U.S. dollar makes energy more affordable for buyers from other countries who hold different currencies.

— Abigail Ng, Reuters

Toyota earnings miss estimates, stock falls sharply

Japan-listed shares of Toyota fell sharply after it reported a 25% drop in its second-quarter operating profit.

The company reported 562.7 billion yen ($3.79 billion) in operating profits for the quarter ending on September 30, a significant miss from an average estimate of 772.2 billion yen ($5.2 billion) from a Refinitiv poll and nearly a 25% drop from the same period last year.

Shares of Toyota dropped more than 2% shortly after the earnings release, as the wider Nikkei 225 index lost some of its earlier gains in the afternoon session.

–Jihye Lee

Australia's central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points as expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.85%, in line with the average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

This is the seventh consecutive tightening move by the RBA in a bid to control inflation in the country.

The Australian dollar rallied to around $0.6440 ahead of the decision, and last traded at $0.6429 following the announcement.

At the previous meeting in October, the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, fewer than the expected half-point hike.

— Abigail Ng

Hong Kong movers: Hang Seng Tech stocks lead gains in wider index

Hong Kong-listed technology stocks led gains in the wider Hang Seng index, with Meituan gaining more than 10% in the morning session.

Tencent gained 8.56%, Alibaba rose 7.2% and Xiaomi gained 4.3%. JD.com also rose 6.06%.

The move comes after the Caixin PMI data for China's factory activity came in slightly better than expected, according to CMC Markets market analyst Tina Teng.

–Jihye Lee

Hang Seng loses more than 14% in the month of October

Mainland China and Hong Kong markets underperformed Asia-Pacific peers in the month of October.

The Hang Seng index wallowed at its lowest levels since April 2009 after losing 14.55% as of Monday's close.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia, Japan and South Korea posted single-digit gains to close the first month of the year's final quarter, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 4.33%.

Japan stocks closed at their highest since Sept. 20, but major APAC indexes were all still underwater from the start of the year.

— Abigail Ng

— Weizhen Tan

China's factory activity shrank for a third consecutive month in October, private survey says

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October showed that factory activity contracted for the third month in a row.

The reading came in at 49.2, compared with expectations for a print of 49. In September, the manufacturing PMI was at 48.1, below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

PMI readings compare activity from month to month.

Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics came in at 49.2 on Monday, missing expectations for a print of 50.

— Abigail Ng

Hong Kong's economy shrank by 4.5% in the third quarter

Hong Kong's gross domestic product fell by 4.5% in the third quarter of the year compared with the same period a year ago, advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department showed Monday.

That's the worst contraction since the second quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 0.7% growth, while GDP decreased 1.3% in the second quarter.

"The worsened external environment and continued disruptions to cross-boundary land cargo flows dealt a serious blow to Hong Kong's exports," the statement said, adding the drop in GDP was "mainly attributable to the weak performance in external demand during the quarter."

Fixed capital formation, or investment, decreased by 14.3%, while exports and imports also fell.

— Abigail Ng

South Korea's trade deficit widens for the month of October

South Korea's trade deficit widened to $6.7 billion for the month of October from a revised figure of $3.78 billion in September, data from the customs agency showed.

Imports rose 9.9% to $59.18 billion from the same period a year ago, while exports dropped 5.7% to $52.48 billion.

The latest data shows the biggest drop in exports since August 2020, according to FactSet.

–Jihye Lee

Japan spent $42.7 billion to prop up the yen, ministry says

Japanese officials spent 6.35 trillion yen ($42.7 billion) between Sept. 29 and Oct. 27 to defend its weakening currency that reached the weakest levels in 32 years last month.

That amount is more than double the amount spent from Aug. 30 to Sept. 28, when officials spent more than 2.83 trillion yen ($19 billion) to defend the weakening yen.

A Reuters estimate citing brokers predicted that authorities spent 6.4 trillion yen over two consecutive trading days of unannounced intervention earlier this month.

–Jihye Lee