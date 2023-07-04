Asia Markets Fall as Investors Digest Private Surveys for Services Activity in Japan, China

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell as investors digest the release of private surveys on services activity from the region.

Services activity in Japan and China remained in expansion territory for the month while the pace of growth softened.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.25% to end its session at 33,338.7 and the Topix slid fractionally to 2,306.03. South Korea's Kospi also lost 0.55% to 2,579 while the Kosdaq rose 0.13% to 891.18.

Greater China markets fell, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.69% to close at 3,222.95 and the Shenzhen Component lower by 0.91% to 11,029.3. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.6% in its final hour of grade while the Hang Seng Tech index also traded 1.5% lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.35% to close at 7,253.6 after the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 4.1% on Tuesday.

U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday, but U.S. futures were all lower ahead of Wednesday's session. Traders will be watching closely for minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, after Chairman Jerome Powell said last month to expect more rate hikes ahead.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.11, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures declined 0.9% and 0.17% respectively.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report

Thailand's core inflation rate slows for sixth straight month to 1.32% to June

Thailand's core inflation rate slowed for a sixth straight month to 1.32% in June, lower than the 1.55% recorded in May.

The core inflation rate strips out prices of raw food and energy. This figure was also lower than the 1.4% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The country's headline inflation rate for June came in at 0.23% — lower than 0.53% in May but higher than economists expectations of 0.1%.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Lucy Handley

China services activity remains in expansion territory as growth rate slows

China's service sector activity remained in positive territory for a sixth straight month, according to a Caixin/S&P Global survey released on Wednesday.

The Caixin services purchasing managers index for June came in at 53.9, a slower rate of expansion than the 57.1 recorded in May.

The survey said "business activity and new orders both expanded at notably slower rates than seen in May, as some firms reported softer than expected market demand."

— Lim Hui Jie

Philippines' inflation rate slows to 5.4%, fifth straight month of decline

The Philippines' headline inflation rate slowed for a fifth straight month to 5.4% in June, down from May's figure of 6.1%.

This was also lower than the 5.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile prices of food and energy items, surged 7.4% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 7.7% recorded in May.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan's services activity remains in expansion territory

Services activity in Japan remained in expansion territory in June on strong demand conditions in the economy.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell from a record high of 55.9 in May to 54 in June, both well above the 50-mark that separates contraction and growth.

"The Japanese services economy signaled that demand conditions remained positive during June," Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a Wednesday release.

Both business activity and new business were among the highest in the series history, Bhatti noted.

— Jihye Lee

Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing hits 3-week low after Japan same store sales dropped 3.4% in June

Fast Retailing sank Wednesday touched its lowest since June 12 after Uniqlo reported a 3.4% drop in same store sales in its home Japan market in June from a year earlier.

Its Tokyo-listed shares declined by as much as 3% in early trade, before paring losses to trade down 2.75% at about 36,660 yen per share.

— Clement Tan

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

May factory orders data due out Wednesday

May factory orders data is set to release Wednesday after the open.

Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating a rise of 0.6%, which would be greater than the 0.4% increase the previous month.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night as Wall Street looks to resume a holiday-shortened week. Markets were closed Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday. They closed early Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 31 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.05% and 0.11%, respectively.

— Sarah Min