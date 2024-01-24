Asia markets mostly fall; South Korea economic growth beats expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as investors assessed South Korea's gross domestic product numbers and markets respond to China's central bank cutting reserve requirements for the country's lenders.

South Korea's GDP grew 2.2% year on year in the fourth quarter and 0.6% compared with the previous quarter, beating expectations from a Reuters poll of 2.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Separately, the People's Bank of China announced that it would reduce the amount of funds its banks are required to hold as reserves early next month in a bid to boost its struggling economy.

Reserve ratio requirements for banks will be cut by 50 basis points from Feb. 5, which will provide 1 trillion yuan ($139.8 billion) in long-term capital, according to PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,090, looking to extend their rally from Wednesday and higher than the HSI's last close of 15,899.87.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.39%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14% and the broad based Topix fell marginally, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.42% and the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.8%.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 rose Wednesday as Netflix led a broader rally among technology names, pushing the broader market to new heights. Netflix shares surged more than 10% after the streamer said its total subscriber count hit an all-time high of 260.8 million.

The broad-based index eked out a gain of 0.08% to clinch a new all-time closing high. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.36% helped by the tech rally. It was the fifth straight day of wins for both indexes.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26%, to 37,806.39, dragged by Verizon and 3M a day after they reported earnings.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

South Korea economy grows 1.4% in 2023, Q4 beats estimates

SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the last quarter of 2023, according to an advance estimate from the Bank of Korea.

Gross domestic product grew 2.2% in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago, more than a Reuters poll estimate of 2.1%.

During the year, data showed South Korea's GDP rose 1.4%.

Data showed exports grew 2.6% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, as shipments of semiconductors increased.

The main Kospi index has lost about 7% since the beginning of the year.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Berkshire Hathaway hits all-time highs

Berkshire Hathaway shares rose to all-time highs during Wednesday's trading. Class A shares of the Omaha-based conglomerate gained more than 1% to hit an intraday record high of $572,325.80 apiece. Meanwhile, Class B shares climbed a similar 1% to a peak of $377.59, the highest level since the shares were created back in 1996.

Warren Buffett's juggernaut has rallied more than 5% this month, outperforming the S&P 500.

— Yun Li

U.S. crude oil rises more than 1% after winter storm hits production

U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after domestic production took a substantial hit from winter storms earlier this month.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March rose 97 cents, or 1.3%, to trade at $75.34 a barrel. The Brent contract for March was up 80 cents, or 1.01%, to trade at $80.35.

Prices rose after crude production in the U.S. fell by an estimated 1 million barrels per day during the week ending Jan. 19, according to the Energy Information Agency. U.S. commercial crude inventories also fell by 9.2 million barrels during the same period.

Surging U.S. crude production has weighed on prices for months as traders worry supply is outstripping demand as the economy slows in China.

Beijing also provided a more bullish signal Wednesday when the central bank announced that it would reduce liquidity requirements for financial institutions to help boost economic growth.

— Spencer Kimball

Tech stocks boost S&P 500

A rally among technology names aided the S&P 500 as the broad index climbed to new highs.

Communication services and information technology were among the best performing sectors of the 11 that comprise the index, with gains of more than 1% each. As a whole, the S&P 500 increased about 0.3%, on track for yet another record close.

Energy also rose more than 1%, while financials advanced 0.6%.

Those against outweighed losses seen in other sectors. Most notably, the real estate, materials and utilities sectors each slipped more than 1%.

— Alex Harring

Verizon drags on Dow

The Dow underperformed on Wednesday, hurt by a slide in Verizon stock.

The blue-chip average traded slightly below flat, while the broad S&P 500 gained 0.3%. At session highs, the Dow climbed more than 150 points, 0.4%.

Part of that underperformance came from Verizon, which slipped more than 2%. 3M was the next worst performer, shedding 1.4%. Both companies reported earnings on Tuesday.

— Alex Harring