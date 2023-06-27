Asia Markets Set for Mixed Open Ahead of Australia Inflation Figures and China Industrial Profits

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open as the region awaits May inflation figures out of Australia and China releases its industrial profits for May.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,095, higher than the index's last close of 7,118.2. Economists polled by Reuters expect the country's inflation rate to ease to 6.1%, compared with the 6.8% recorded in April.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set for its first rebound after three straight days of losses, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,770, and its counterpart in Osaka at the same level against the index's last close at 32,538.33.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also is poised to extend its gains after climbing almost 2% on Tuesday, with futures at 19,185 compared to the HSI's close of 19,148.13.

Investors will be watching China's year-to-date industrial profits, after factory activity stayed in contraction territory for a second straight month in May. The country's industrial output growth for May came in at 3.5%, slightly lower than the 3.6% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.63 % and marking its first gain seven days.

The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.65% as investors piled back into tech stocks, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.15%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Airline, travel stocks soar as Delta boosts outlook

Travel stocks took off across the board on Tuesday after Delta Air Lines lifted its financial outlook and signaled that the post-pandemic travel boom is here to stay.

The news from Delta boosted shares 6% during afternoon trading, and lifted competitors United Airlines and American Airlines by more than 5% each. Southwest and JetBlue jumped 3.7% and 9.8%, respectively.

Cruise stocks also soared on Tuesday, bucking Monday's selloff trend. Carnival was last up more than 8%, while Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line added more than 4% each. Airbnb, Booking Holdings and Expedia each gained about 4%.

— Samantha Subin

Technology, consumer discretionary stocks among S&P 500 gainers

Information technology and consumer discretionary stocks were among the biggest winners in the S&P 500 during midday trading.

Gains from the likes of technology giants Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla lifted both sectors more than 1% each. Travel stocks Expedia, Carnival, Booking Holdings and Norwegian Cruise Line also gained, boosting the consumer discretionary sector 1.4%.

The industrials sector rose 1%, benefitting from surging airline stocks. Delta, American Airlines and United jumped more than 4% each. Generac and Old Dominion soared more than 8% and 6%, respectively.

Just two sectors — utilities and health care — dipped into negative territory. A sell off in shares of Illumina, Amgen, CVS Health and Danaher following a disappointing quarter and guidance from Walgreens Boots Alliance contributed to the 0.5% loss in health care.

— Samantha Subin

The Federal Reserve could trigger a recession in the early months of 2024, Seth Klarman says

A recession could hit the U.S. economy early next year, according to Baupost Group chief executive officer Seth Klarman.

"The goal of the Fed is to reduce the heat in the economy, and one way to do that is to trigger some kind of recession," Klarman told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday. "It's been slow developing, [and] some people think that the excess cash in people's pockets will start to run out around year-end, so maybe it's an early 2024 event"

— Brian Evans

Consumer confidence improved more than anticipated in June

The outlook from consumers brightened more than expected in June even with an expected recession on the horizon, The Conference Board reported Tuesday.

Consumer confidence for the month rose to an index value of 109.7, up from 102.5 in May and better than the Dow Jones estimate for 104. That was the highest reading since January 2022.

New questions focused on household finance showed 30% of families expecting their situations to improve in the next six months against just 14% seeing worsening conditions. The survey also showed a decline in those expecting a recession, though still at 69.3% from the 73.2% in May.

—Jeff Cox