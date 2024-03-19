Asia markets poised to rise ahead of Federal Reserve's rate decision; China loan prime rate data on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose as investors digested the Bank of Japan's landmark shift in monetary policy and await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The BOJ on Tuesday raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years and scrapped its yield curve control policy, sending the Nikkei beyond the 40,000 mark for the first time in almost two weeks.

Investors are also focused on China, with the People's Bank of China set to release its one-year and five-year loan prime rates. The one year LPR acts as the peg for most household and corporate loans, while the five year LPR is the benchmark for most property mortgages.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17%, a day after the country's central bank held rates at 4.35% for the third meeting in a row.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.12%, powered by a 1.37% gain in heavyweight Samsung Electronics, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.34%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also is poised for a stronger open, with HSI futures at 16,629 compared with the index's last close of 16,529.48.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is closed for a public holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose as as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.

The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged Wednesday. However, a recent slate of worrying inflation reports has investors concerned that the central bank could signal interest rates will remain higher for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.83%, marking its best day since Feb. 22, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.56% to close at 5,178.51 for a fresh record. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Brian Evans contributed to this report

Recent setbacks are 'speed bumps' for an otherwise strong U.S. economy, UBS says

Higher-than-expected inflation data sent all three major stock indexes down last week. But UBS believes that these declines are just blips on the radar of a still overwhelmingly positive U.S. outlook.

"Such setbacks in the data may cause some investors to lose confidence in the prospect of a soft landing for the U.S. economy, let alone a Goldilocks scenario. But we view these more like speed bumps along the journey," wrote Mark Haefele, the bank's chief investment officer of its global wealth management division.

Haefele listed the following three key reasons as to why he expects the U.S. macro environment to stay fairly healthy:

"The disinflation trend remains evident."

"The labor market is cooling, and growth is returning to a sustainable pace."

"The key point for the market outlook is that the Federal Reserve wants to cut rates, even with inflation coming down more gradually than expected a few months ago."

"Our base case is for a soft landing with three Fed rate cuts this year, a backdrop that is favorable for quality bonds. As growth moderates, we also expect outperformance from quality stocks, those of companies with strong balance sheets, high profitability, and exposure to resilient earnings streams," Haefele added.

— Lisa Kailai Han

A strong macro will continue to support stocks, Goldman Sachs says

Investors are concerned high market concentration means a pullback is coming for equities, but Goldman Sachs expects a resilient economy and softening inflation will continue to be supportive of stocks.

"As our US strategists have shown, periods of high market concentration and momentum outperformance have generally been followed by 'catch-up' rather than 'catch-down' episodes, supported by better macro," Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote Monday.

"While equity momentum has somewhat supported broader risk appetite … we see limited implications of a continued reversal barring a material US rate shock," Mueller-Glissmann added.

In fact, Mueller-Glissmann said he would buy any dip in equities. Still, while he remains overweight on equities, he noted there is limited upside to the firm's near-term price targets.

— Sarah Min

Nvidia, semiconductor stocks fall after company unveils latest AI chips

Nvidia shares slumped more than 3% a day after the chipmaker unveiled its widely expected next generation artificial intelligence chips.

Other AI chipmakers and semiconductor stocks fell alongside Nvidia, with Advanced Micro Devices last down more than 6%. Marvell Technology and Intel fell 5% and 2.5%, respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fell nearly 3%, while Broadcom and Micron Technology dipped 2% each.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF dropped more than 2%.

— Samantha Subin