Apple unveils new MacBook Air models with $100 price cut despite tariffs

Apple on Wednesday announced new MacBook Air models that update the company's bestselling laptop with a faster M4 chip and an upgraded videoconferencing camera.

The computers also got a $100 price cut in the U.S., despite tariffs by President Donald Trump that took effect on Tuesday that experts have said could cause the price of electronics to rise.

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $999, and the larger, 15-inch model starts at $1,099. Users can pay more for memory and storage upgrades.

Although it has the same design as last year's MacBook Air, the new computer will also be available in a fresh sky blue color, and it now supports multiple external monitors. The new MacBook Air goes on sale March 12.

The MacBook Air is one of Apple's most critical products. Mac sales rose 15% in the December quarter to just under $9 billion in sales. The company attributed that increase to higher sales of laptops even though overall Mac sales, which also include desktop models, are still down from the company's fiscal 2022. That was a period when computer sales were elevated as a result of people needing laptops for work or school during the pandemic.

Apple's MacBook Air announcement caps off a flurry of new product releases by the company over the past few weeks.

In addition to the new laptops, Apple on Wednesday announced a high-end Mac Studio desktop with a chip that can run advanced AI. The company also upgraded its iPad Air with an M4 chip on Tuesday, and last month, it announced the low-cost iPhone 16e.

The Mac Studio has more processing power and is designed for people who work on computer graphics, audio or video production or artificial intelligence. It's not cheap — the computer starts at $1,999, and more powerful configurations can cost nearly $9,000.

Prices watched closely

The MacBook Air price cut comes as Apple's U.S. pricing is being closely watched by both Apple customers and investors to see what the iPhone maker does in response to the Trump administration's tariffs.

Apple's announcement signals that the company isn't jacking up prices yet.

The new iPad Airs announced this week didn't see any price change and still start at $599. However, the iPhone 16e costs $599, and it replaced the older low-cost model from 2022 that started at $429.

Analysts at Bank of America Securities last month forecast that PC makers including Apple would likely try to pass increased costs onto buyers. Rival Acer already announced price increases on laptops last month due to U.S. tariffs.

"Tariffs on imported PCs act like a tax that PC vendors largely pass to end customers," the BofA analysts wrote.

The majority of Apple's products are made in China and could be affected by two sets of 10% tariffs Trump placed on Chinese imports. Apple's operations and third-largest market could be affected by Chinese retaliation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Trump at the White House last month. After the meeting, Trump said that Apple "doesn't want to be in the tariffs." Cook told investors in January that Apple is "monitoring the situation."

Apple has expanded its supply chain in recent years. Some Macs are now assembled in Malaysia or Vietnam, production locations which would avoid Chinese import duties. Apple didn't say where the new MacBook Airs are assembled.

