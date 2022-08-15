Apple Tells Employees to Work at the Office Three Times Per Week Starting in September

Apple employees who work in Santa Clara County near the company's California headquarters have been called back to the office starting in September, where they are expected to work three times per week.

Apple employees will be asked to go into their offices on Tuesday and Thursday. Individual teams will pick an additional third day for in-person work.

The move is a sign that Apple remains committed to in-person work. Apple's culture has always heavily emphasized in-person meetings and demos, and it develops and sells hardware, which requires employees to be physically present.

Over the summer, Apple employees have been working from their offices two days a week. Apple had planned to move to a system in which employees would work from the office three days a week earlier this year before it delayed the move in May, citing rising Covid cases.

Apple's head of software, Craig Federighi, said September would be the "true start" of Apple's hybrid work pilot in an email to staff, according to The Verge.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

