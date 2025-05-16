Money Report

Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.
  • The company's Wallet and Apple Pay features were the last to be resolved, according to the company's support site.
  • Apple Card and Apple Cash outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.

Wallet and Apple Pay were the last payment issues to be resolved, according to the company's support site.

Earlier in the day, nearly 3,000 users reported issues with Apple Pay, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages.

Some users were also experiencing problems with Apple Card and Apple Cash, but those outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

